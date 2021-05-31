Trending Stories
Rebel Wilson Hits The Beach, Declares 'I Wanna Move To Florida'

Rebel Wilson serves up attitude in a sparkling red look.
Gettyimages | Stuart C. Wilson
Celebrities
Ava Bennet

After her jaw-dropping weight loss, actress Rebel Wilson has loved flaunting her newly toned body for her 9.8 million Instagram followers, and her latest share was no different. She shared a snap captured while she was spending some time in Palm Beach, Florida, as the caption implied, and even declared that the gorgeous beach experience was making her want to move to the sunny state.

In the photo, Rebel stood on an expanse of sand with the ocean visible in the background, the frothy waves crashing into the shore as a few other people meandered along the beach.

Monochromatic Babe

Rebel Wilson looks sleek and chic in a monochromatic black ensemble while jetsetting.
Instagram | Rebel Wilson

Though a few other individuals were visible in the frame, all the attention was on Rebel as she struck a pose packed with attitude.

She opted for a unique one-piece swimsuit that featured short sleeves. The garment had a zipper that extended all the way from the crew neck to her belly button, and she had the zipper about halfway unzipped, showing off a tantalizing hint of cleavage.

The garment was a plain black hue, and was absolutely stunning in its simplicity.

Beach Style

The swimsuit had a form-fitting silhouette, and the material nipped in at Rebel's slim waist before stretching out over her hips. Her long, lean legs were on full display, and she accentuated her waist even more as she posed with both hands resting just below it. 

Rebel finished off the look with several eye-catching accessories that introduced a bit of color into the ensemble. The most prominent, placed atop blond locks that had been pulled back in a messy ponytail with a few loose strands framing her face, was a blue sun hat.

Palm Beach Vibes

The blue hue looked gorgeous against Rebel's blond hair and pale skin, and the wide brim offered shade for her face. The hat also had a white band around it, adding another bit of texture. She had a pair of retro-inspired sunglasses on as well, and the reflective lenses gave a bit of a peek at her surroundings, as she seemed to have a cozy little spot set up in the sand.

Finally, she finished off the look with some plain black slide-on sandals that had the Givenchy brand name stamped across the uppers.

Blond Beauty

Her fans loved the look, and the post racked up over 311,600 likes within just four hours of going live.

Just yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, Rebel shared a glamorous series of snaps captured on a private jet. She rocked a monochromatic look that featured shorts and a top with furry trim along the collar, and even incorporated some sunglasses and a designer bag to up the luxury factor. For those who can't get enough of Rebel, she also recently announced that she had penned a children's book entitled Bella the Brave, to be published in October 2021.

