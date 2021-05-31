Knicks Could Get Collin Sexton For Obi Toppin, Kevin Knox II & Draft Picks In Suggested Deal

When they selected him as the No. 8 overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft, the Cleveland Cavaliers considered Alabama point guard Collin Sexton as one of the young players who would lead the team back to title contention in the post-LeBron James era. Since entering the league, Sexton continues to improve his game. In his third season as a Cavalier, he averaged 24.3 points, 3.1 rebounds, 4.4 assists, and 1.0 steal while shooting 47.5 percent from the field and 37.1 percent from beyond the arc, per ESPN.