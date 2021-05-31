Knicks Could Get Collin Sexton For Obi Toppin, Kevin Knox II & Draft Picks In Suggested Deal

However, despite his impressive performance in the 2020-21 NBA season, it isn't enough to prevent the rumors from swirling around Sexton and his future with the Cavaliers. The Cavaliers may have already addressed the issue involving Sexton, but some people around the league still believe that they would explore trading the young guard in the 2021 offseason.

If Sexton demands a massive contract extension this summer, an NBA executive who spoke to Terry Pluto of Cleveland.com said that the Cavaliers are highly likely to move him since it would be a "salary cap crusher" to pay him and Jarrett Allen a new deal over $100 million.