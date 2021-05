A new report from the Mail on Sunday claimed that Prince William is fearful that his younger brother could “go too far with his truth bombs" as he opens up in recent interviews. Prince Harry and Markle took part in a March interview with Oprah Winfrey, making claims that they faced racism within the royal family.

As the New York Post's Page Six noted, Harry also laid out some of their family struggles, including how his father, Prince Charles, told him that he would need to get used to a life with some suffering.

“My father used to say to me when I was younger … ‘Well, it was like that for me, so it’s going to be like that for you,’” the 36-year-old prince told Oprah Winfrey.