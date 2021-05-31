Even before Texas Gov. Greg Abbott had a chance to sign a controversial new voting law into existence, advocacy groups announced that they planned to take the measure to court.

Late on Sunday, the Republican-led legislature in Texas passed what will be one of the strictest voting laws in the country, one that has earned criticism from many advocacy groups. The law follows a number of other Republican-led states that have introduced new voting restrictions in the wake of former President Donald Trump's false claims of a stolen election in 2020.