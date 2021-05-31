Trending Stories
US Politics

Sidney Powell Mocked For Claiming Trump 'Can Simply Be Reinstated' As President

Celebrities

Salma Hayek Bullied Kissing Billionaire Husband On Birthday

US Politics

Donald Trump Reportedly Angry About Big Legal Fees As Investigations Heat Up

Celebrities

Bella Thorne All 'Peaches' In Chanel Bikini On A Yacht

Celebrities

Rebel Wilson Slimmer Than Ever In Little Black Shorts

Movies

'The Conjuring 2': Watching It Can Haunt Your House Or Even Kill You

Controversial Texas Voting Law Will Face Immediate Legal Challenge

People cast ballots on Election Day.
Gettyimages | David Dee Delgado
News & Politics
Nathan Francis

Even before Texas Gov. Greg Abbott had a chance to sign a controversial new voting law into existence, advocacy groups announced that they planned to take the measure to court.

Late on Sunday, the Republican-led legislature in Texas passed what will be one of the strictest voting laws in the country, one that has earned criticism from many advocacy groups. The law follows a number of other Republican-led states that have introduced new voting restrictions in the wake of former President Donald Trump's false claims of a stolen election in 2020.

Controversial Law Passes

An image of voting booths on Election Day.
Gettyimages | David Dee Delgado

As Mother Jones noted, the law passed on Sunday eliminates a number of measures put in place last year to make voting easier. It bans drive-through voting and 24-hour polling locations, which were popular in large urban areas like Houston. It also institutes new ID requirements for mail-in voting and makes it a felony offense for election officials to send applications for mail-in ballots to voters who do not request them. 

Critics said these measures are not aimed at making elections safer, but are instead intended to suppress voting, especially within minority communities.

NAACP Plans Legal Challenge

A picture of the Texas state Capitol.
Gettyimages | Montinique Monroe

As the Dallas Morning News reported, the NAACP had already announced ahead of the passage of the law that it would file a lawsuit against it. Gary Bledsoe, the president of the Texas chapter of the NAACP, said on Sunday that the law's new criminal provisions are a step too far.

“That’s going to have a chilling effect on folks wanting to be election officials because now if you make a simple mistake you may have committed a felony. That’s serious business,” he said. “We need to protect our election officials so we can continue to do business in our communities.”

Law Faces Fierce Opposition

Julian Castro speaks at an event.
Gettyimages | Spencer Platt

As the Dallas Morning News noted, other Democratic leaders and voting rights advocates were already rallying against the law. Their opposition signalled that the law could continue to face legal challenges. 

“This is a state of emergency for Democracy in Texas,” said Julián Castro, the former Housing secretary and former San Antonio mayor. “It’s clearly aimed at people of color--black and Hispanic Texans. The Republican Party is running scared because they know that this state is changing and they’re afraid of the consequences.”

Texas Could Face Other Pressure

Protesters at the Georgia state Capitol.
Gettyimages | Megan Varner

The state of Texas could still face other pressures beyond any pending legal challenges. The state of Georgia recently passed a similarly strict voting law and as a result faced a number of protests and boycotts. Many took aim at some of the large corporations located in the Peach State, calling on them to pull support for Republicans who led the effort to pass the voting law. 

But the opposition has failed to slow momentum for this type of strict voting measure, with a number of other Republican-led state legislatures considering similar measures.

Latest Headlines

Larsa Pippen Enjoys The Miami Sun In Neon Swimsuit

May 31, 2021

Pelicans Could Get Karl-Anthony Towns & D'Angelo Russell For Package Centered On Brandon Ingram In Proposed Blockbuster

May 31, 2021

Donald Trump Reportedly Angry About Big Legal Fees As Investigations Heat Up

May 31, 2021

NFL Rumors: Jimmy Garoppolo Could Still Have Inside Track On Starting Job

May 31, 2021

Sidney Powell Mocked For Claiming Trump 'Can Simply Be Reinstated' As President

May 31, 2021

Donald Trump's Allies Form PAC To Target His Top GOP Foes

May 30, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.