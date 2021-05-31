LA Clippers Could Swap Paul George & Ivica Zubac For CJ McCollum & Jusuf Nurkic, Per 'Bleacher Report'

The 2020-21 NBA season is still far from over, but several crazy trade ideas have already started surfacing in the league. These include the hypothetical blockbuster deal between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Portland Trail Blazers involving superstars Paul George and CJ McCollum and big men Ivica Zubac and Jusuf Nurkic.

In the proposed trade scenario by Zach Buckley of Bleacher Report, the Clippers would be sending a package that includes George, Zubac, and Luke Kennard to the Trail Blazers in exchange for McCollum, Nurkic, Robert Covington, and a 2023 first-round pick.