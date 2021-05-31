The Minnesota Timberwolves paired Karl-Anthony Towns with D'Angelo Russell with the hope that it would increase their chances of fully dominating the Western Conference and winning the NBA championship title. Unfortunately, despite having the two young stars, the Timberwolves were still nowhere near to being a legitimate title contender in the league. So far, the Timberwolves have missed the playoffs for the third consecutive year after finishing the 2020-21 NBA season at the No. 13 spot in the Western Conference.

With their inability to end their playoff drought, rumors have started to circulate that the Timberwolves might explore trading both Towns and Russell this summer.