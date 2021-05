Jimmy Garoppolo could still have an insider track to the starting job with the San Francisco 49ers, despite the team's investment in the man who is expected to be the quarterback of the future.

A new report claims that the team's quarterback battle could end up being closer than expected, with the newly drafted Trey Lance not yet gaining the support from the locker room. The situation could give Garoppolo the chance to seize the starting job he has held and bring the team back to the Super Bowl.