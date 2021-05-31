Trending Stories
Sidney Powell Mocked For Claiming Trump 'Can Simply Be Reinstated' As President

Sidney Powell speaks at an event.
Gettyimages | Drew Angerer
US Politics
Nathan Francis

One of the top lawyers behind Donald Trump's attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election isn't giving up hope just yet.

Sidney Powell, the controversial attorney behind a number of failed lawsuits seeking to keep Trump in office following his defeat to Joe Biden, said this week that there is still hope that the former president can be swept back into office. The statement has led to some mockery online, with many recalling her many previous failed attempts to keep Trump in the White House.

Powell Claims Trump Still Has Hope

Donald Trump speaks at a rally.
Gettyimages | Tasos Katopodis

Powell appeared this week at the Patriot Roundup for God and Country, which UPRoxx described as a conference that targeted followers of the QAnon conspiracy that painted Trump as a figure secretly fighting against a cabal of Satan-worshipping Democrats. 

At the conference, Powell claimed that Trump could still be president.

“It should be that he can simply be reinstated, that a new inauguration day is set, and Biden is told to move out of the White House. And President Trump should be moved back in,” she said.

Trump Would Take Over

Donald Trump appears outside the White House.
Gettyimages | Drew Angerer

As Powell claimed, there was still a possibility that Trump would return to the White House and Biden would simply be kicked out. 

But it would not be a total victory, she claimed, as Trump would only get to serve a shortened term.

“I’m sure there’s not going to be credit for time lost, unfortunately because the Constitution itself sets the date for inauguration,” she said. “But he should definitely get the reminder of his term and make the best of it, that’s for sure.”

Powell's Claim Mocked

Rudy Giuliani and Sidney Powell appear at a press conference.
Gettyimages | Drew Angerer

The claim drew some mockery online, with many recalling Powell's many legal attempts to overturn the election including her much-reviled "Kraken" lawsuit that was sold as a bombshell but ultimately fizzled.

Powell's name became a trending topic on Twitter, with some even comparing her to the "American Taliban" for what they saw as undemocratic statements. Others claimed that she could be fostering more extremism with false statements that Trump could be swept back into power.

"Feels like she's setting them up for more disappointment," tweeted Travis View.

Trump May Not Return

Donald Trump appears at the White House.
Gettyimages | Win McNamee

While there does not appear to be any chance that Trump would simply be moved back into the White House, some insiders believe he could have a good chance of getting the party's nomination again in 2024. Trump has not yet said whether he intends to run again, but has remained active behind the scenes and has started a new website and blog to partly replace the social media presence he lost after being banned by Twitter and Facebook following the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.  

