Sidney Powell Mocked For Claiming Trump 'Can Simply Be Reinstated' As President

One of the top lawyers behind Donald Trump's attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election isn't giving up hope just yet.

Sidney Powell, the controversial attorney behind a number of failed lawsuits seeking to keep Trump in office following his defeat to Joe Biden, said this week that there is still hope that the former president can be swept back into office. The statement has led to some mockery online, with many recalling her many previous failed attempts to keep Trump in the White House.