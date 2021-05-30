Trending Stories
Britney Spears Suggests 'Disrespect' During Healthy Eating Advice

Britney Spears close up
Gettyimages | Matt Winkelmeyer
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Britney Spears has hinted at being "disrespected" as she dishes healthy lifestyle advice to her 29.9 million Instagram followers. The 39-year-old pop star, this year plagued by both her 2008-commenced conservatorship battles and multiple documentaries about her, has been busy handing out tons of healthy eating and exercise advice, with a mammoth post ahead of the weekend bringing colorful food charts and a reminder that health is wealth. Amid the nutrition talk, though, there appeared to be a reveal. See it below.

Talks Feeling 'Disrespected'

Britney Spears outdoors in crop top
BritneySpears/Instagram

Scroll for the photos. Spears made headlines at the end of March for revealing she felt "embarrassed by the media" in the wake of Hulu-released documentary Framing Britney Spears. This time steering clear of the docu-drama, the "Toxic" singer shared super-busy and multicolor charts showing "Fruits," Grains," Vegetables," and "Proteins," plus different food groups and a helpful food pyramid.

Opening, Spears wrote: "No matter what curve balls life has thrown at you … no matter how many times you feel or have been disrespected … "

Scroll For The Photos

Continuing, the Grammy winner added: "No matter how many times you feel like God has given you way more than you can handle ... ALWAYS TRUST HELP AND OTHERS AND THEIR ADVICE."

Britney, worshipped by millions and definitively considered an icon amid the pop industry, continued: "Even if you're labeled as an archangel or a saint 😇😇😇 ... you need to make sure you take care of yourself."

The health nut, recently admitting she felt guilty after snacking on nuts and wanting to get into "shape," then offered some advice.

Offering Advice

Britney Spears in strappy top
BritneySpears/Instagram

See the advice after the photos, where you can swipe for the super-informative gallery.

Throwing in vegetable emoji that included a carrot, the mom of two told her followers: "So let's talk about health … exercise … sleep … activity ... we need to make sure we get up and TRY every day to focus on our health … we need to make that effort and genuinely care about what we put in our bodies."

 More photos and details after the video.

Wants To Get In 'Shape'

Britney appeared slightly envious of 27-year-old boyfriend Sam Asghari earlier this year. She mentioned the personal trainer in an "oh sh-t" moment as she felt she still had a way to go in fitness. Spears made doing more acro yoga her 2020 New Year's Resolution, having since posted endless home dance videos, gym sessions, burned down her gym, joked about it, and delivered yoga.

Britney has also been making food on camera, this year winding up in the news for her tiny deli sandwich.

