Britney Spears Suggests 'Disrespect' During Healthy Eating Advice

Britney Spears has hinted at being "disrespected" as she dishes healthy lifestyle advice to her 29.9 million Instagram followers. The 39-year-old pop star, this year plagued by both her 2008-commenced conservatorship battles and multiple documentaries about her, has been busy handing out tons of healthy eating and exercise advice, with a mammoth post ahead of the weekend bringing colorful food charts and a reminder that health is wealth. Amid the nutrition talk, though, there appeared to be a reveal. See it below.