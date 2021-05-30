Trending Stories
Chanel West Coast Channels Cruella With Latest 'Ridiculousness' Look

Chanel West Coast rocks hoop earrings and name barrette
Gettyimages | Dia Dipasupil
Celebrities
Treva Bowdoin

Chanel West Coast gave fans a sneak peek at the outfit that she chose for tonight's episode of Ridiculousness, and it looked like it was potentially inspired by Disney's latest live-action film. 

In Cruella, actress Emma Stone explores the origins of the fur-obsessed villainess from the 101 Dalmatians movies. Cruella de Vil is given a punk-rock makeover, and Chanel's edgy ensemble wouldn't seem out-of-place in the fashionista's closet. 

Scroll on to see the wild look that has fans going wild over their favorite Ridiculousness star.  

A Bold Black-And-White Look Cruella Would Adore

Chanel West Coast wearing white fur coat over black pants and semi-sheer top
Gettyimages | John Sciulli

In Cruella, viewers get a tease of the titular character's future fixation on the spotted fur of Dalmatians when she steps out on the runway in a dramatic black-and-white dress, one half of which seems to pays homage to the canines that she so desperately wants to skin. Chanel's outfit also featured a spotted pattern, although its black rosettes were more similar to the inky blotches found on the pelts of snow leopards. 

While its inspiration was clearly animal in nature, Chanel's attire was completely fur-free.

Chanel Goes High Fashion

 

Ridiculousness might be a comedy show that highlights the dumbest, weirdest, and grossest videos on the web, but the ever-stylish Chanel decided to class it up a bit by having a high-fashion moment. She revealed that her designer outfit was from the luxury fashion house Balmain.

Her look included a black mesh bustier top. Over it, she wore a cropped spotted jacket with heavily padded shoulders, black trim, and pocket flaps adorned with large gold buttons. These details gave the piece an '80s vibe. She paired the bold coat with a matching miniskirt and strappy stiletto sandals with gold buckles. 

Fans Have Thoughts About Her Spots

Chanel's look was a hit with her 3.5 million Instagram followers, some of whom let her know that she's the main reason that they watch her MTV show. One fan revealed that a black-and-white animal other than a Dalmatian or snow leopard came to mind when looking at her outfit. 

"You look like a sexy cow," the Instagrammer wrote. 

"Your so fine you blow my mind! Your laugh makes us smile. We watch every Sunday and love you dearly!" read another message. 

"Absolutely the most beautiful appearance yet, Chanel," commented a third admirer. 

"Looking hot as always. I watch the show mainly to see you," added a fourth viewer. 

Tonight's Special Guest

In her second photo, Chanel posed with host Rob Dyrdek, co-host Sterling "Steelo" Brim, and tonight's guest host, Griffin Johnson. Griffin is a TikTok star who used to be a member of the Sway House collective. He famously dated fellow TikToker Dixie D'amelio, who didn't exactly have glowing things to say about her ex after they split.

"It was just a dumb, immature relationship," she said during an appearance on BFFs with Dave Portnoy and Josh Richards (via Seventeen). "We shouldn't have been dating in the first place. We were cooler as friends...he's just dumb and immature."

Griffin might not be boyfriend material (at least in Dixie's eyes), but perhaps his appearance on Ridiculousness will help give the show a viewership boost by making it more appealing to the TikTok crowd.

