Trending Stories
Celebrities

Salma Hayek Bullied Kissing Billionaire Husband On Birthday

Celebrities

Courtney Stodden Engaged With Diamond Ring Making Them 'Gag'

Celebrities

Bella Thorne All 'Peaches' In Chanel Bikini On A Yacht

Celebrities

Lisa Rinna Celebrates Body With 'Gangsta's Paradise' Bedroom Dance

Movies

'The Conjuring 2': Watching It Can Haunt Your House Or Even Kill You

US Politics

Bill Maher Slams Liberals For Failing To Defend Israel

Courtney Stodden Engaged With Diamond Ring Making Them 'Gag'

Courtney Stodden close up
Gettyimages | Mike Windle
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Courtney Stodden is officially engaged and showing off a fist of a diamond ring they are joking made them "gag." The 26-year-old reality star, singer, and ex to The Green Mile actor Doug Hutchison today confirmed it's a "yes," with a video showing one heck of a ring as they announced the news on Instagram. Courtney, who was just 15 when they married a then-51-year-old Doug, is fresh from finalizing their divorce last year, but it looks like the blonde is set to walk down the aisle again. Check it out below.

'I Said Yes'

Courtney Stodden in yellow top
CourtneyStodden/Instagram

Scroll for the video. Stodden, making headlines this year both for coming out as non-binary and continuing beef with cookbook queen Chrissy Teigen, broke the news over Memorial Day weekend. An Instagram post came with the "Bully" singer sticking out their hand as they showed off a huge square diamond ring, with the video also seeing Stodden in shades and shot close up.

"I said yes ...OH and the ring made me gag it’s so beautiful 🔥😍💎 #engaged #stopasianhate #diamondsareagirlsbestfriend," the caption read.

See The Massive Ring Below

Stodden, seemingly on-and-off with Sheng and spotted reportedly shopping for rings back in 2018, was quickly congratulated by her fanbase, and that included some celebrities. Wishing the star congratulations was blogger and media face Perez Hilton, with Courtney jokingly replying that they hope this one will "last." 

Back in March, Courtney had opened up to confirm that things are going well with Shen. Speaking of the 41-year-old, they said: "I've been dating the same guy for three years," adding: "It isn't easy to believe in love." More photos after the video.

Moving On After Teen Marriage

Courtney Stodden in bra and jeans
CourtneyStodden/Instagram

Courtney added: "It's hard for me to completely open up to him and trust. I'm constantly pulling back and criticizing everything about everything."

Courtney has, on multiple occasions, shaded ex Doug, claiming he is a "pedo" for marrying her as a teenager. The two wed back in 2011, only seeing their divorce finalized in 2020. Stodden has since teased a tell-all book on the marriage, having already claimed that she was "groomed."

"You think you can hurt my feelings? I married a 50 year old pedo when I was 16." 

More photos below.

Non-Binary

On April 14, Courtney updated their Instagram to announce they are non-binary. A stunning snap came with the star telling fans: 

"They/them/theirs. I don’t Identify as she or her. I’ve never felt like I ever fit in anywhere. I was bullied horribly in school because I was different. The other girls never understood me. It got so bad that my mom pulled me out of school. And still, i don’t fit in." Stodden remains supported by fans and is set to launch a makeup brand. 

Latest Headlines

Sofie Dossi Returns To 'America's Got Talent' & Teaches Terry Crews Contortion Tricks

May 30, 2021

Emma Stone Wants Ursula To Get An Origin Story, But She Already Has A Few

May 30, 2021

Hillary Clinton Slammed For Spreading Fake News About Capitol Riot

May 30, 2021

Lisa Rinna Celebrates Body With 'Gangsta's Paradise' Bedroom Dance

May 30, 2021

Salma Hayek Bullied Kissing Billionaire Husband On Birthday

May 30, 2021

Kelly Clarkson Explains Name Being Yelled During 'A Waxing'

May 30, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.