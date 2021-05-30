Courtney Stodden Engaged With Diamond Ring Making Them 'Gag'

Courtney Stodden is officially engaged and showing off a fist of a diamond ring they are joking made them "gag." The 26-year-old reality star, singer, and ex to The Green Mile actor Doug Hutchison today confirmed it's a "yes," with a video showing one heck of a ring as they announced the news on Instagram. Courtney, who was just 15 when they married a then-51-year-old Doug, is fresh from finalizing their divorce last year, but it looks like the blonde is set to walk down the aisle again. Check it out below.