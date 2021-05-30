Sofie Dossi Returns To 'America's Got Talent' & Teaches Terry Crews Contortion Tricks

In addition to competing on season 11 of AGT and finishing in the top 10, Sofie faced off against other popular past contestants on America's Got Talent: The Champions in 2019. She used her abilities to bend, spin, and balance to keep advancing on the shows, but she told Howie that she wanted to showcase her comedic skills when she returned to help promote AGT's 16th season.

"Why do trees have roots?" she asked the professional comic.

Howie laughed much too early, and he stopped when Sofie got to the punchline.

"Because they're always trying to leaf," she said.

Sofie tried telling jokes with her head between her feet, but this also failed to impress Howie.