Lisa Rinna Celebrates Body With 'Gangsta's Paradise' Bedroom Dance

Lisa Rinna is celebrating her body and shouting out her celebrity trainer with "Gangsta's Paradise" bedroom action. The 57-year-old Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, recently sparking weight concerns as she posed in a pea-green bikini, was today back on form and seemingly clapping back at the haters as she name-dropped choreographer and personal trainer Isaac Calpito. The Bravo face, who is now legendary for her home dance sessions, dropped major moves from her bedroom, and her 2.7 million Instagram followers are loving it. See why below.