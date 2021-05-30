Lisa Rinna Celebrates Body With 'Gangsta's Paradise' Bedroom Dance

Busting out her moves, the mom of two took to her caption, writing: "Body by @torchdbyisaac @isaacboots." Isaac's TORCH'D method is adored by celebrities including 50-year-old talk show queen Kelly Ripa, actress Naomi Watts, and GOOP founder Gwyneth Paltrow.

Isaac's workouts are touted to be "a vigorous flow of body resistance, dance conditioning, and intense targeted repetition to fire up and transform your body. This intense workout burns fat, shaves off inches, and will have you feeling more fit than ever before." See more photos after the video.