Salma Hayek Bullied Kissing Billionaire Husband On Birthday

Salma Hayek and husband close up
Gettyimages | Jason Merritt/TERM
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Salma Hayek is getting bullied on Instagram after celebrating billionaire husband François-Henri Pinault's recent birthday. The 54-year-old actress posted for her 17.9 million followers ahead of Memorial Day weekend, shouting out the man she married in 2009 and ringing in his 59th birthday. Salma, who has made 2021 headlines for shutting down suggestions she married the Kering founder for his money, is now facing unwelcomed and trolling remarks, ones the Mexican has solidly ignored. See the photo and hate below.

Happy Birthday To This Guy

Salma Hayek and husband on red carpet
Gettyimages | Frazer Harrison

Scroll for the photo. Salma, who has been posting pandemic photos of herself and Pinault (including a 2020 birthday trip to Greece), had shared a possible throwback. The photo showed Hayek and her husband on what appeared to be a boat, with the couple twinning in dark blazers and Pinault wearing a smart suit.

Salma, planting a kiss on her husband's cheek, got a massive smile as a result, with her caption coming in three languages. "Joyeux anniversaire mon Amour - Feliz cumpleaños mi Amor - Happy birthday my love," she wrote.

See The Photo Below

The shot, likely taken in Venice and if so probably on a gondola, has garnered a major celebrity response. Sitcom star Jennifer Aniston sent the thumbs up, with Hollywood star Zoe Saldana replying: "My Gemini buddy!!!!!"

Hayek, who has been teased multiple times over her marriage, now faces the bottom of the barrel when it comes to replies. "Nice photo with your grandpa!" one troll wrote. While another asked: "How did he...," a third said they would kiss that "rich" guy "if I was in his will." More photos after the snap.

She Speaks Out

Salma Hayek on red carpet
Gettyimages | Amy Sussman

Others, however, refused to see the MCU actress trolled: "These grandpa comments are mean," one wrote.

Salma speaks for herself, though. Earlier this year, and while on the Armchair Expert podcast, the Frida star defended suggestions she tied the knot with Pinault for the cash. Pinault's Kering company owns luxury brands including Gucci and Bottega Veneta, with his net worth estimated at $44 billion. 

"And, you know, when I married him, everybody said, 'Oh, it's arranged marriage, she married him for the money."

'Yeah, Whatever, B*tch'

Salma Hayek waving
Gettyimages | Andreas Rentz

The fiesty star, who shares 13-year-old daughter Valentina with her husband, added:  "I'm like, 'Yeah, whatever, b-tch. Think what you want.' Fifteen years together, and we are strong in love. And I don't even get offended, I'm like, 'Yeah, whatever."

The response came as podcast host Dax Shepard had said: “I just heard or maybe read in a headline that you had married a very rich guy, maybe that’s why she married him. I don’t know. I meet him and I’m like, ‘this guy is so foxy, the confidence, his eyes, he’s so good looking and charming’.”

