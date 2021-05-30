Salma Hayek Bullied Kissing Billionaire Husband On Birthday

Salma Hayek is getting bullied on Instagram after celebrating billionaire husband François-Henri Pinault's recent birthday. The 54-year-old actress posted for her 17.9 million followers ahead of Memorial Day weekend, shouting out the man she married in 2009 and ringing in his 59th birthday. Salma, who has made 2021 headlines for shutting down suggestions she married the Kering founder for his money, is now facing unwelcomed and trolling remarks, ones the Mexican has solidly ignored. See the photo and hate below.