Emma Stone Wants Ursula To Get An Origin Story, But She Already Has A Few

Many Disney characters are motivated by tragedies involving their parents, and Stone seems to believe that Ursula's bad behavior can be linked to her mother and father in some way.

"She’s an octopus and the world you would get to live in, like Ursula’s parents and what happened there,” Stone said. “You’ve never really seen a non-human Disney villain be explored in that way.”

Stone's Cruella costar, Emma Thompson, joked that perhaps Ursula became traumatized because her parents kept "giving her a shirt that only has four arms."

"They really mess her up with that from a very early age, so she’s constantly trying to fit two arms into each hole. That would really mess you up, wouldn’t it?” she quipped.