Trending Stories
Celebrities

Salma Hayek Bullied Kissing Billionaire Husband On Birthday

Celebrities

Courtney Stodden Engaged With Diamond Ring Making Them 'Gag'

Celebrities

Bella Thorne All 'Peaches' In Chanel Bikini On A Yacht

Celebrities

Lisa Rinna Celebrates Body With 'Gangsta's Paradise' Bedroom Dance

Movies

'The Conjuring 2': Watching It Can Haunt Your House Or Even Kill You

Odd

Tragic Nine-Story Fall Leads To 'Rooftopping' Death Of Russian Teen Andrey Retrovsky

Emma Stone Wants Ursula To Get An Origin Story, But She Already Has A Few

Emma Stone smiling with wavy hair
Gettyimages | Frazer Harrison
Movies
Treva Bowdoin

Emma Stone shows Disney fans why they should have a little sympathy for the de Vil in her new prequel movie Cruella, and the actress is offering the House of Mouse some free advice on which villain's origins it should explore next. 

During an interview with Variety, Stone suggested that The Little Mermaid antagonist Ursula would be a fascinating character to delve into, and the sea witch with a grotesque garden of poor unfortunate souls already has a few origin stories that could be gleaned from to create a new, movie-worthy one.  

Why Stone Wants To See More Of The Sea Witch

Ursula speaks to Ariel in 'The Little Mermaid'
YouTube | Disney

Many Disney characters are motivated by tragedies involving their parents, and Stone seems to believe that Ursula's bad behavior can be linked to her mother and father in some way.

"She’s an octopus and the world you would get to live in, like Ursula’s parents and what happened there,” Stone said. “You’ve never really seen a non-human Disney villain be explored in that way.”

Stone's Cruella costar, Emma Thompson, joked that perhaps Ursula became traumatized because her parents kept "giving her a shirt that only has four arms."

"They really mess her up with that from a very early age, so she’s constantly trying to fit two arms into each hole. That would really mess you up, wouldn’t it?” she quipped. 

Ursula's TV Origin Story

Ursula and Cruella de Vil on 'Once Upon A Time'
YouTube | ABC

Disney fans got to see some of their favorite villains interact with one another on the ABC series Once Upon A Time, and they also got an Ursula origin story. In this version, she's the daughter of King Poseidon, who develops a hatred of humans after his wife is killed by pirates. He begins using his daughters' singing voices to lure sailors to their deaths. 

Ursula rebels against her dad and tries to convince him that some humans aren't so bad. However, she is later betrayed by Captain Hook, who steals her singing voice. The vengeful mermaid then uses her father's trident to give herself her signature tentacles. 

In the series, Ursula was played by actress Merrin Dungey. She called the sea witch's story "soul-crushing" and "devastating." 

Ursula's Book Origin Story

In the book Poor Unfortunate Soul: A Tale of the Sea Witch, Ursula is Ariel's aunt. Her brother Triton abandons her at sea when she's just a child, and she ends up being raised in a fishing village by a human family. 

It's revealed that the nautilus shell necklace that gives Ursula her power came from her parents, as did Triton's trident. Her powers cause the human villagers to turn on her, and Triton returns to take her home. He absolutely loathes her, and the feeling becomes mutual. As reported by Screen Rant, it was going to be revealed that Triton and Ursula were siblings in The Little Mermaid movie, but this plot point was dropped. It was later used in The Little Mermaid stage musical. 

The Actress Who Will Bring Ursula To Life On The Big Screen

Melissa McCarthy wearing purple gown
Shutterstock | 842245

There's a live-action version of The Little Mermaid in the works starring Grown-ish actress Halle Bailey as Ariel. Melissa McCarthy will play Ursula in the movie, and there's a chance that viewers will learn a bit more about what motivates the villain in the reimagining. 

Before Emma brought a younger, punk version of Cruella to life, the dark fairy Maleficent from Sleeping Beauty got her own even more sympathetic origin story. Disney is clearly interested in revisiting its most popular villains, and it has even followed the lives of their children in its Descendants franchise. 

Fans seem to love Disney's darker characters just as much as its heroes, so there's a good chance that Ursula will eventually get her own more fleshed-out backstory.

Latest Headlines

Sofie Dossi Returns To 'America's Got Talent' & Teaches Terry Crews Contortion Tricks

May 30, 2021

Hillary Clinton Slammed For Spreading Fake News About Capitol Riot

May 30, 2021

Courtney Stodden Engaged With Diamond Ring Making Them 'Gag'

May 30, 2021

Lisa Rinna Celebrates Body With 'Gangsta's Paradise' Bedroom Dance

May 30, 2021

Salma Hayek Bullied Kissing Billionaire Husband On Birthday

May 30, 2021

Kelly Clarkson Explains Name Being Yelled During 'A Waxing'

May 30, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.