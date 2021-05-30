Trending Stories
Larsa Pippen Suns Her Buns On Beachy 'Sunday Funday'

Larsa Pippen close up
Gettyimages | Presley Ann
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Larsa Pippen is spending Memorial Day weekend sunbathing in a stunning citrus swimsuit, and she's invited her 2 million Instagram followers to join in the fun. The 46-year-old reality star and Larsa Marie jewelry founder, fresh from her headline-making OnlyFans join, today kept up the flesh flash on the 'Gram, this amid new photos from the adult subscription site as the star gains subscribers. Larsa's Sunday post was "Sunday Funday" on the beach, and the swimsuit doesn't come cheap. Check it out below.

'Sunday Funday'

Larsa Pippen in green on a couch
LarsaPippen/Instagram

Scroll for the photo. Larsa, who continues to be scrutinized amid her now-ended relationship with married NBA player Malik Beasley, was all long, hair don't care. 

The former Bravo star, plonked on a white towel amid beach sands and under blue skies, stunned her fans with a loud yellow and neon one-piece bathing suit, also tagging her 2020-founded jewelry brand - the glittery diamond necklace and signature anklet finished the swim outfit perfectly. Sunning her buns and in oversized shades, Larsa wrote: "Sunday funday."

See Her Sunbathing Snap Below

The former Real Housewives of Miami star, seemingly back to the small screen soon as she's inked a return deal, was half in the sun, half in the shade. She tagged luxury French designer Chanel for the eyewear, also writing: "Swimsuit @phillipplein."

"So much pressure," a fan jokingly wrote, although they aren't far off as Larsa remains embroiled in a social media hate storm with 24-year-old Malik's estranged wife, Montana Yao. "Imposing," another fan replied. Scroll for more photos and the OnlyFans video after the snap.

Scroll For Her OnlyFans Video

Larsa Pippen dress selfie
LarsaPippen/Instagram

Fans, who have been throwing shade Larsa's way ever since her 2018 split from former Chicago Bulls player Scottie, were quick to troll the star, though. One user went right for Larsa being on adult subscription site OnlyFans, writing: "Then you charging 10 -25 bucks for same kind of pics on onlyfans LOL. Money starving since scottie cut you off lol."

Larsa has, in the past, claimed she was never a "gold digger" as she defended her two decade-plus marriage to Scottie.

Statement OnlyFans Join

Five days ago, Larsa posted a mash-up video (seen below) as she announced she's the latest celebrity to be on OnlyFans - she joins the likes of Bella Thorne, Cardi B, and Jordyn Woods. See her announcement after the video.

Standing up for herself, Larsa wrote: "I don’t care what anyone says. Every woman can love and live on her own terms. Welcome to my OnlyFans, a really fun way to get to know the real me and for me to interact one on one with my true fans!"

