Larsa Pippen Suns Her Buns On Beachy 'Sunday Funday'

Larsa Pippen is spending Memorial Day weekend sunbathing in a stunning citrus swimsuit, and she's invited her 2 million Instagram followers to join in the fun. The 46-year-old reality star and Larsa Marie jewelry founder, fresh from her headline-making OnlyFans join, today kept up the flesh flash on the 'Gram, this amid new photos from the adult subscription site as the star gains subscribers. Larsa's Sunday post was "Sunday Funday" on the beach, and the swimsuit doesn't come cheap. Check it out below.