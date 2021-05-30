How Jessica Simpson Lost 100 Pounds In Six Months

Jessica Simpson, this year revealing she has no idea what she weighs, might have thrown the scale out, but the 40-year-old singer and fashion mogul still has half the internet guessing her weight. In 2019, and after welcoming third baby Birdie Mae, the Dukes of Hazzard star made headlines for announcing she'd shed a staggering 100 pounds, and she took only six months to do it. Jessica followed a strict diet heavy on the egg, and she walked up to 10,000 steps a day to help burn the calories. See the weight loss below.