Kyle Lowry Could Form Nuggets' Fearsome Foursome With Jokic, Murray & MPJ In Proposed Sign-And-Trade Deal

Toronto Raptors superstar Kyle Lowry is one of the veteran point guards who are expected to have a new team in the 2021 offseason. The Raptors may have decided to keep Lowry at the 2021 trade deadline, but most people are still expecting both parties to head into different directions this summer. Lowry is set to become an unrestricted free agent after the 2020-21 NBA season.

Though he hasn't ruled out the possibility of returning to Toronto, Lowy is more likely to sign with a team that could give him a realistic chance of winning another NBA championship title before he permanently ends his career.