Kyle Lowry Could Form Nuggets' Fearsome Foursome With Jokic, Murray & MPJ In Proposed Sign-And-Trade Deal

Kyle Lowry complaining to the referee
Gettyimages | Elsa
Basketball
JB Baruelo

Toronto Raptors superstar Kyle Lowry is one of the veteran point guards who are expected to have a new team in the 2021 offseason. The Raptors may have decided to keep Lowry at the 2021 trade deadline, but most people are still expecting both parties to head into different directions this summer. Lowry is set to become an unrestricted free agent after the 2020-21 NBA season.

Though he hasn't ruled out the possibility of returning to Toronto, Lowy is more likely to sign with a team that could give him a realistic chance of winning another NBA championship title before he permanently ends his career.

Kyle Lowry Takes His Talent To Denver

Kyle Lowry making plays for the Raptors
Gettyimages | Mike Ehrmann

According to Greg Swartz of Bleacher Report, one of the dark horse destinations for Lowry in the 2021 free agency is the Denver Nuggets. The Nuggets may be currently focused on fully dominating the Western Conference and winning the NBA championship title but if they once again fall short of achieving their main goal in the 2020-21 NBA season, they are expected to be more aggressive in upgrading their roster this summer.

However, to acquire Lowry, the Nuggets would be needing to engage in a sign-and-trade deal with the Raptors.

Proposed Sign-And-Trade Deal

Kyle Lowry waiting for the ref's decision
Gettyimages | Mike Ehrmann

In the proposed sign-and-trade scenario by Swartz, the Nuggets would be sending a package that includes Will Barton, Monte Morris, and a 2024 second-round pick to the Raptors in exchange for Lowry. If the trade would push through this summer, Swartz believes that it wouldn't only be beneficial for the Nuggets but also for the Raptors.

"Toronto can still be competitive next season, so adding a do-it-all wing in Barton (who would need to pick up a $14.9 million player option) and a good, young point guard in Morris along with a pick would be a nice return."

Kyle Lowry's On-Court Impact On Nuggets

Though he no longer fits the timeline of Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, and Michael Porter Jr., Lowry would still be an incredible addition to the Nuggets. His potential arrival in Mile High City would help the Nuggets improve their offensive and defensive efficiency that rank 7th and 14th, respectively, in the league, per ESPN. Lowry would give the Nuggets another offensive firepower, a great playmaker, rebounder, perimeter defender, and floor-spacer.

This season, he averaged 17.2 points, 5.4 rebounds, 7.3 assists, and 1.0 steal while shooting 43.6 percent from the field and 39.6 percent from beyond the arc, per ESPN.

Kyle Lowry Completes Nuggets' Fearsome Foursome Next Season

Despite his age, Lowry would still be very useful to a young, aspiring contender like the Nuggets. As Swartz noted, Lowry could provide the "experience" that the Nuggets need to reach the "championship-level status" in the 2021-22 NBA season. Lowry is battle-tested in the playoffs and has won an NBA championship title in 2019.

With the years he spent with the likes of Kawhi Leonard and DeMar DeRozan in Toronto, he isn't expected to have a hard time making himself fit alongside ball-dominant players like Jokic, Murray, and MPJ in Denver. If Lowry meshes well with Jokic, Murray, and MPJ, the Nuggets could form a fearsome foursome next season.

