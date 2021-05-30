Cavaliers Could Pay Wizards Three Second-Rounders To Absorb Kevin Love's Contract

The Cleveland Cavaliers gave Kevin Love a massive contract extension in the summer of 2018 with the hope that he could lead the team back to title contention in the post-LeBron James era. Unfortunately, Love has never lived up to expectations as the Cavaliers' main guy. Under his leadership, the Cavaliers have struggled to consistently win games and turned themselves from a legitimate title contender into one of the worst teams in the Eastern Conference.

When the 2020-21 NBA season is officially over, the Cavaliers are expected to try to find a way to get rid of Love and his massive salary.