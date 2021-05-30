Trending Stories
Celebrities

Bella Thorne All 'Peaches' In Chanel Bikini On A Yacht

Celebrities

Salma Hayek 'Pulls No Punches' With High Heels Yoga Balance

Celebrities

'World's Most Beautiful Girl' Thylane Blondeau Goes Bubbly As Underwater Mermaid

US Politics

Bill Maher Slams Liberals For Failing To Defend Israel

News

Carnival Cruise Nightmare: Elevator Raining Blood Surrounded By Mystery [Graphic Video]

Celebrities

Savannah Chrisley's Gym Car Selfie Unappreciated By Instagram

Cavaliers Could Pay Wizards Three Second-Rounders To Absorb Kevin Love's Contract

Kevin Love pointing to the Cavaliers' bench
Gettyimages | Gregory Shamus
Basketball
JB Baruelo

The Cleveland Cavaliers gave Kevin Love a massive contract extension in the summer of 2018 with the hope that he could lead the team back to title contention in the post-LeBron James era. Unfortunately, Love has never lived up to expectations as the Cavaliers' main guy. Under his leadership, the Cavaliers have struggled to consistently win games and turned themselves from a legitimate title contender into one of the worst teams in the Eastern Conference.

When the 2020-21 NBA season is officially over, the Cavaliers are expected to try to find a way to get rid of Love and his massive salary.

Possible Next Stop For Kevin Love - Washington Wizards

Kevin Love hoping to receive a favorable call
Gettyimages | Patrick Smith

In a recent article, Greg Swartz of Bleacher Report came up with a list of best trades that every NBA team can actually make this summer. For the Cavaliers, it's the hypothetical deal that would send Love to the Washington Wizards. However, though the Wizards are expected to pursue their third star in the 2021 offseason, they are highly likely to demand compensation from the Cavaliers for absorbing Love's contract.

In the proposed trade scenario by Swartz, the Cavaliers would be sending Love, Dylan Windler, two 2022 second-round picks, and a 2023 second-round pick to the Wizards in exchange for Davis Bertans, Thomas Bryant, and Chandler Hutchinson.

Does The Trade Make Sense For The Cavaliers?

Davis Bertans finding his way into the basket
Gettyimages | Gregory Shamus

Though it wouldn't help them open up a huge chunk of their salary space, Swartz believes that the proposed trade deal is still worth exploring for the Cavaliers.

"For Cleveland, Bertans' contract isn't ideal, either (four years, $65 million) but he's four years younger than Love and more closely fits the Cavs' rebuild. Bryant is coming off a torn ACL but should at least become a serviceable backup to Jarrett Allen. Hutchinson can be a solid role player, but this deal is ultimately about moving on from Love."

Wizards Take The Risk

The suggested trade would undoubtedly bury the Wizards deeper into the luxury tax hell. Just the trio of Love, Westbrook, and Beal already have a combined salary of $110 million for the 2021-22 NBA season, according to Spotrac, giving the Wizards limited opportunity to add quality players in the 2021 free agency. However, to ease the financial burden of taking Love's salary, the Wizards would be receiving a former first-round pick in Windler plus three future second-round selections.

Acquiring all those assets would be beneficial for the Wizards, especially if they finally decide to tear their roster down and undergo a full-scale rebuild.

Kevin Love Tries To Revive His Career In Washington

Though they wouldn't give him the best chance of winning another NBA title, Love would definitely prefer to play for an aspiring contender like the Wizards instead of wasting another season mentoring young players in Cleveland. Taking his talent to Washington would provide him with the opportunity to revive his career and prove to everyone in the league that he still has plenty of gas left in his tank.

With the years he spent with Kyrie Irving and LeBron James on the Cavaliers, Love won't have a hard time making himself fit alongside Russell Westbrook and Bradley Beal in Washington. If Love, Westbrook, and Beal mesh well on the court and manage to sway away from any major injury, the Wizards could form their own "Big Three" in the 2021-22 NBA season.

Latest Headlines

Kyle Lowry Could Form Nuggets' Fearsome Foursome With Jokic, Murray & MPJ In Proposed Sign-And-Trade Deal

May 30, 2021

Kourtney Kardashian Says 'Don't Judge Me' With McDonald's Fries

May 29, 2021

'World's Most Beautiful Girl' Thylane Blondeau Goes Bubbly As Underwater Mermaid

May 29, 2021

Kate Upton Shows How 'Pool Days Look A Little Different' For Her

May 29, 2021

Donald Trump Is Allegedly 'Going Berserk' Without The Presidency

May 29, 2021

Kendall Jenner Digests Massive Lunch With Memorial Day Sunbathe

May 29, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.