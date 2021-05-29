Kourtney Kardashian Says 'Don't Judge Me' With McDonald's Fries

Kourtney Kardashian is snacking on McDonald's just like everyone else, and she's saying "don't judge me." The 42-year-old reality star and Poosh founder, fresh in the news after revealing she's gone fully vegan, today updated her Instagram with major cheat food action, posting for her 123 million followers and in a post promoting her 2019-founded lifestyle brand. Kourtney, known to be the health nut in the Kardashian-Jenner family, was showing that an off day doesn't do any harm. Check it out below.