Kourtney Kardashian Says 'Don't Judge Me' With McDonald's Fries

Scroll for the photo. Kourtney, who has been clapping back at judgment over her new "rocker" style as she dates Blink 182 drummer Travis Barker, was seemingly making sure the scrutiny doesn't happen by taking to her caption with a joke warning.

The Calabasas-based star, shot indoors and by a table with a water bottle and carton of McDonald's fries, was snapped with a fry in her mouth, proving the food displays aren't just for photo ops. A naughty, caught-off-guard expression upped the fun.