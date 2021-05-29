'World's Most Beautiful Girl' Thylane Blondeau Goes Bubbly As Underwater Mermaid

Thylane Blondeau, the world's "most beautiful girl," has just dropped underwater mermaid action, swimming around in a giant tank and sharing it with her 4 million Instagram followers. The 20-year-old French model and social media sensation is currently in Cannes, France, where it was summer vibes but already under the water as she posted a stunning weekend snap. Thylane, who has been busy promoting her new No Smile clothing line, was going full zen, but she was driving her fans crazy. Check it out below.