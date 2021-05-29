'World's Most Beautiful Girl' Thylane Blondeau Goes Bubbly As Underwater Mermaid

Trending Stories
Thylane Blondeau close up
Getty
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Thylane Blondeau, the world's "most beautiful girl," has just dropped underwater mermaid action, swimming around in a giant tank and sharing it with her 4 million Instagram followers. The 20-year-old French model and social media sensation is currently in Cannes, France, where it was summer vibes but already under the water as she posted a stunning weekend snap. Thylane, who has been busy promoting her new No Smile clothing line, was going full zen, but she was driving her fans crazy. Check it out below.

Freeing Swim

Thylane Blondeau swimsuit selfie
ThylaneBlondeau/Instagram

Scroll for the photo. Thylane, known for keeping fans updated on her life and fresh from stunning them while in a white bikini as she chilled outdoors, posted with an aquarium setting, one she's seemingly right at home in. 

The Aix-en-Provence native and 2019 Cosmopolitan Model of the Year, shared a shot taken from outside the aquarium, affording a capsule finish as she floated her legs around and swam, with bubbles flowing behind her, A cute orange bikini was just about visible across the water.

See The Bubbles Below

Thylane, tagging herself in Cannes, kept up the mystery via opting out of a caption - the model, who is fluent in English, tends to offer a brief one, but not today. The post racked up over 13,000 likes in four hours, with fans quickly commenting. "That's so cool!" one wrote, with another saying: "This looks majestic, Thylane."

"I loved that fish tank overlooking the pool," a third added. Blondeau now also boasts a celebrity following. See who's keeping tabs on her after the shot.

Scroll For More Photos!

Thylane Blondeau in the street
ThylaneBlondeau/Instagram

Thylane's Instagram following, which is rising, now includes famous U.S. faces, not limited to 23-year-old former Disney star Bella Thorne, plus reality face Lisa Rinna's daughter Amelia Gray Hamlin. 

Despite her illustrious moniker, one she's been carrying around since she was spotted as a child, Thylane refuses to acknowledge her nickname. "Firstly: I do not consider myself the most beautiful girl in the world! When I was little, people always told me. But I did not even understand what they meant. Because who says that? Who says I am the most beautiful?" she told L'Officiel.

Nickname For Fans

Thylane, who is also known for her sense of humor and named her No Smile clothing line after her trademark poker face, has a nickname for her army of followers. The blonde calls them "Thylaners," having revealed this in an interview with Frivolette.

"I try to do everything for my "Thylaners. I talk with them all the time, and often my mother helps me to answer messages," she said. Thylane's clothing line follows her first Heaven's May one, seemingly now no longer retailing.

