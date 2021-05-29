Trending Stories
Kendall Jenner Digests Massive Lunch With Memorial Day Sunbathe

Kendall Jenner close up
Gettyimages | Anthony Ghnassia
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Kendall Jenner's Memorial Day weekend, bringing a floral bikini sunbathe and massive food showoff, is gaining likes as the model updates for her 166 million Instagram followers. On Saturday, 25-year-old Kendall uploaded her version of the holiday weekend, bringing in a little tennis action and some well-earned sunbathing, the latter as the E! star kicks back amid the high-profile launch of her 818 tequila brand. While Kendall did include the $59.99-priced bottles in a sneaky end to the post, it was largely fun and food. Check it out below.

Holiday Vibes After Tequila Launch

Kendall Jenner with tequila bottles
KendallJenner/Instagram

Scroll for the photos, including the sunbathing and food. The Calabasas-based star, showing she's quite the hostess, opened with a laid table amid modern wall art and fine furnishings, peeping the inside of her luxurious home, then sharing a fun tennis court snap as she brought back the '80s with ankle white socks while in a little white tennis outfit.

A shot of NBA player boyfriend Devin Booker in the car was also posted, as was quite the feast - catered events are never done by half when it comes to the Kardashians.

See The Sunny Chill-Out Below

A lunch table
KendallJenner/Instagram

Kendall, who eats like a horse and is a giant fan of mom Kris Jenner's pasta with peas, had shared some all-American snacks and lunch. The photo showed huge bowls of potato chips and finger food, not limited to deep-fried chicken wings and slices of sesame-seed topped bread, plus plenty of booze - here, the 818 tequila came in.

Also included was the Calvin Klein face sunbathing in a multicolor floral bikini, with the signature hidden face also manifesting from a giant straw hat flopped over the her face.

Scroll For More Photos!

Kendall, who recently joked that she doesn't work out as much as she should because she doesn't "need" to, has opened up on food, this as millions scrutinize her weight. The willow-limbed star has even revealed her favorite snacks, stating:

 "Here's what will forever and always make my list: Twix, Justin's Peanut Butter, chips and guac, and hummus and carrots. See, pretty simple—just feed me and I'm ready to go!" 

"I don't cook that much besides my standard eggs, avocado and toast breakfast," she said in 2017. More photos below.

Beauty Secret Has Nothing To Do With Food

Kendall Jenner at the MET Gala
Gettyimages | Dimitrios Kambouris

One year earlier, Kendall had revealed the one secret to her beauty. Nothing to do with food or even exercise. For Kendall, it's getting a good night's sleep. 

"I have to sleep at least seven to eight hours to be fully awake for the next day, so I try to get to bed as soon as I can. I've trained myself to fall asleep anywhere possible, in the car or on a flight," she told Harper's Bazaar.

Kendall is also fresh from opening up on her anxiety battles.

