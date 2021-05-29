Kendall Jenner Digests Massive Lunch With Memorial Day Sunbathe

Kendall Jenner's Memorial Day weekend, bringing a floral bikini sunbathe and massive food showoff, is gaining likes as the model updates for her 166 million Instagram followers. On Saturday, 25-year-old Kendall uploaded her version of the holiday weekend, bringing in a little tennis action and some well-earned sunbathing, the latter as the E! star kicks back amid the high-profile launch of her 818 tequila brand. While Kendall did include the $59.99-priced bottles in a sneaky end to the post, it was largely fun and food. Check it out below.