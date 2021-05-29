Trending Stories
Kate Upton Shows How 'Pool Days Look A Little Different' For Her

Kate Upton wearing gold necklace and looking over shoulder
Gettyimages | Vittorio Zunino Celotto
Celebrities
Treva Bowdoin

Kate Upton doesn't get all glammed up when she heads to the pool these days, and some people prefer it that way. On Friday, the Sports Illustrated swimsuit edition cover girl took to Instagram to show her followers the difference between what she looks like when she's posing for a high-fashion poolside pictorial versus what she looks like when she hangs out at the pool in real life. It turns out that the latter puts a much bigger smile on her face.

Keep scrolling to check out Kate's fun share and her husband's sweet response to it.

Going Glam Vs. Hanging With The Fam

Kate Upton close up with no makeup
Instagram | Kate Upton

Kate's post consisted of two photos. The first was a shot from 2014, when she rocked a bronze swimsuit for a Harper's Bazaar photoshoot. Her feet were clad in a pair of stylish wedge heels, and she was striking a classic modeling pose in front of an otherwise deserted pool that appeared to be part of a luxury resort. Palm trees reached for the sky beyond the opposite end of the turquoise water, and a row of empty striped loungers lined one side of the pool. 

Swipe Left For Real Life

 

According to E! News, Kate's first pic caused a stir when it initially appeared on the Harper's Bazaar website because some fans were convinced that her right armpit was photoshopped to make it look thinner. She followed up the possibly retouched pic with one that was as real as could be. In it, she was actually making use of the pool instead of using it for a backdrop. She rocked a solid black two-piece and a straw hat. She was photographed struggling to stay afloat on a pink inflatable pool raft. 

Kate's adorable daughter, Genevieve, was adding a little extra weight to the float, making it sink down below the water's surface in the middle. As Kate laughed, the tot reached up to grab the brim of her sunhat.      

Kate's Husband Knows Which Pic He Prefers

Kate Upton and Justin Verlander embrace while wearing backwards baseball caps
Gettyimages | Bob Levey

Kate's husband, Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander, took the comments section to reveal that he was a fan of the candid photo of his wife and daughter having a blast in the water.

"Love that reality! 😍" he wrote. 

He wasn't the only one who thought that the reality shot was better than the fashion photo. 

"Again reality looks so much better! 😂 So much love, so sweet! 💗💗☀️," read one message from a fan.

"Reality looks like more fun 🥰," another wrote. 

"The second one gave me more joy," added a third Instagrammer. 

Kate's Daughter Is Confused About Her Father's Profession

 

Kate's daughter, whom she calls "Vivi," often appears on her Instagram page. The happy twosome can be seen working out together, hanging with Kate's horses, and going hiking. Justin also spends plenty of quality time with his daughter, but his attempt to educate her about his sports career has been a bit of a failure. As reported by Us Weekly, Kate told Jimmy Fallon that Justin has been showing Vivi some of his highlight reels. However, the two-year-old is hilariously convinced that he's a pro golfer. 

"I think she thinks he’s actually a golfer. She’s seen him golf more than she’s seen him play baseball," Kate stated. 

Kate realized this when they were watching the Masters and Vivi yelled "Daddy!" while pointing at the television. “I was like, ‘No, that’s not what he does. He’s not that good,’” Upton recalled.

