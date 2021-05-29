Savannah Chrisley's Gym Car Selfie Unappreciated By Instagram

Scroll for the photo. Savannah had actually opted out of tagging or mentioning her own brand, one that offers a $22 Full Face Palette, $14 Eye Kit, and $12 Lip Kit. The daughter to 52-year-old Todd Chrisley was showing off her lash lift/tint, tagging Nashville-based makeup artist Jennifer Tsourvakas Nielsen, a.k.a. Jen of all Trades.

The photo showed Savannah all blue-eyed and gorgeous as she wore a clingy gray-blue sports bra, gold necklace, and her trademark black baseball cap finish while shooting the camera a knowing gaze.