Savannah Chrisley's Gym Car Selfie Unappreciated By Instagram

Savannah Chrisley is facing a tough crowd as her 2.2 million Instagram followers leave very mixed reviews to her latest car selfie. The 23-year-old reality star was yesterday all smiles as she snapped herself in a gorgeous and low-key shot, one seeing the Georgia-born star all ready for the gym and taking a moment to check in with fans. Savannah, who launched her SASSY by Savannah cosmetics brand in December 2020, has since faced multiple accusations of Botox, fillers, and surgery. It looks like they're back.