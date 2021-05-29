Bella Thorne Finds Inner 'Baywatch' Babe As Weekend Lifeguard

Bella Thorne is shouting out her inner Baywatch babe by slipping into the iconic TV series' red swimsuit and saying: "Spend Memorial Day with me." The 23-year-old actress and singer, known to be a chameleon on her social media, was back to swimwear for her Memorial Day Weekend stories, posting for her 24.4 million Instagram followers and stunning them. Bella, who has made headlines from her 2020 OnlyFans join to her 2021 engagement this past year, was shouting out her entrepreneur side, here. Check it out below.