Trending Stories
Celebrities

Salma Hayek 'Pulls No Punches' With High Heels Yoga Balance

Celebrities

Leonardo DiCaprio Bad In Bed, Says This Celebrity

US Politics

Russel Brand Says Media & Democrats Hid Biden Family Business Dealings During Election

TV

#KillerPost Reveals Secret Life Of Tarence "TJ" Mitchell, Teen Accused Of Murdering Older Lover Ronald Taylor

Celebrities

Bella Thorne All 'Peaches' In Chanel Bikini On A Yacht

Famous Relationships

How Machine Gun Kelly Coordinated With Megan Fox's 'Daddy Issues Barbie' Look

Proposed Blockbuster Would Pair Bradley Beal With Ja Morant For Four Young Players & 1st-Rounder

Bradley Beal's reaction to the officials' decision
Gettyimages | Patrick Smith
Basketball
JB Baruelo

The Memphis Grizzlies are one of the young teams that are expected to be active on the trade market in the 2021 offseason. After successfully ending their three-year playoff drought in the 2020-21 NBA season, the Grizzlies may finally think that it's time for them to be more aggressive in building a title-contending roster around Ja Morant.

In a recent article, Greg Swartz of Bleacher Report created a list of best trades every NBA team can actually make this summer. For the Grizzlies, it's the hypothetical blockbuster trade that would enable them to acquire Bradley Beal from the Washington Wizards.

Grizzlies Go All-In For Bradley Beal

Bradley Beal making plays for the Wizards
Gettyimages | Patrick Smith

Since the 2020 offseason, the Wizards have been telling everyone in the league that they have no intention of trading Beal and undergoing a full-scale rebuild. However, if they won't get an assurance that he intends to sign another long-term contract with the team before he hits the free agency market in the summer of 2022, the Wizards may consider listening to offers for him this summer.

As Swartz noted, the Grizzlies are one of the few teams that could make an intriguing offer for Beal in the 2021 offseason. In the proposed trade scenario, the Grizzlies would be sending a package that includes Dillon Brooks, Desmond Bane, Brandon Clarke, Justise Winslow, and a 2021 first-round pick to the Wizards in exchange for Beal.

Wizards Get A Ton Of Value For Bradley Beal

Dillons Brooks celebrating a successful play
Gettyimages | Steph Chambers

This would undeniably be a good deal for the Wizards, especially if they feel that Beal is no longer interested in staying in Washington. By sending him to Memphis, they would be getting four young and promising players who could all be part of their long-term future.

"Brooks just dropped 31 points against the Utah Jazz in Game 1 of their playoff matchup after averaging 17.2 for the season. Bane shot 43.2 percent from three as a rookie and Clarke is an athletic young power forward. Winslow still carries a ton of potential if he can stay healthy, and the Grizzlies' first-round pick will be in the high teens," Swartz wrote.

Bradley Beal A Worthy Acquisition For Grizzlies

Giving up four young players and a future first-round pick for Beal would definitely be worth it for the Grizzlies. The proposed blockbuster trade with the Wizards would allow the Grizzlies to add a legitimate superstar who would complement Morant. With the years he spent with the likes of John Wall and Russell Westbrook in Washington, Beal has learned how to excel in an off-ball capacity, making the perfect backcourt partner for a ball-dominant guard like Morant.

Also, sharing the court with an elite three-point shooter like Beal would open more driving lanes for Morant which would make it easier for him to penetrate the opposing team's defense.

Bradley Beal Elevates Grizzlies' Status In West Coast

Beal would bring a significant improvement with the Grizzlies' performance on the offensive end of the floor. He would give them one of the league's best scorers, as well as a decent rebounder, playmaker, and floor-spacer. This season, he's posting monster numbers, averaging 31.3 points, 4.7 rebounds, 4.4 assists, and 1.2 steals while shooting 48.5 percent from the field and 34.9 percent from beyond the arc, per ESPN.

Swartz believes that adding Beal to the starting lineup featuring Morant, Kyle Anderson, Jaren Jackson Jr., and Jonas Valanciunas would give the Grizzlies an "incredible core." If they all mesh well on the court, the Grizzlies could turn from an average playoff team into a legitimate title contender in the 2021-22 NBA season.

Latest Headlines

Bill Maher Slams Liberals For Failing To Defend Israel

May 29, 2021

Selma Blair Shares Pic Of Herself With Diddy After He Posts Jennifer Lopez Throwback

May 29, 2021

Bella Thorne Finds Inner 'Baywatch' Babe As Weekend Lifeguard

May 29, 2021

Matt Gaetz Slammed By Former Trump Official For Second Amendment Remarks

May 29, 2021

NBA Trade Rumors: Heat Could Sacrifice Tyler Herro To Acquire Zach LaVine This Summer

May 29, 2021

How Machine Gun Kelly Coordinated With Megan Fox's 'Daddy Issues Barbie' Look

May 29, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.