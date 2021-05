If they want to keep Jimmy Butler happy in South Beach, Heat president Pat Riley should strongly consider making major roster upgrades in the 2021 offseason. In a recent article, Greg Swartz of Bleacher Report created a list of best trades every NBA team can actually make this summer. For the Heat, it's the hypothetical blockbuster deal that would send them All-Star shooting guard Zach LaVine of the Chicago Bulls.

In the proposed trade scenario, the Heat would be acquiring LaVine by trading Tyler Herro and Goran Dragic to the Bulls.