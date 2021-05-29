Knicks Could Trade Mitchell Robinson To Pelicans For Lonzo Ball & Jaxson Hayes

The New York Knicks are expected to be one of the busiest teams in the 2021 offseason. After successfully turning themselves from a rebuilding team into a legitimate playoff contender in the Eastern Conference this season, the Knicks are planning to be more aggressive in build a competitive roster around Julius Randle and RJ Barrett this summer.

Aside from having a plethora of trade assets to engage in a blockbuster deal, the Knicks also have enough salary cap space to chase big names in the 2021 free agency.