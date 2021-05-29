Proposed Sign-And-Trade Would Send Kyle Lowry To Sixers For Tyrese Maxey, Shake Milton & George Hill

In the past months, rumors have been swirling nonstop around veteran point guard Kyle Lowry and his future with the Toronto Raptors. The Raptors may have chosen to keep Lowry at the 2021 trade deadline but with the team currently expected to undergo a rebuilding process, most people believe that his departure from Toronto is inevitable. Lowry is set to become an unrestricted free agent after the 2020-21 NBA season.

Though he hasn't ruled out the possibility of re-signing with the Raptors, multiple signs are pointing out that Lowry would be joining a legitimate title contender in the 2021 free agency.