Proposed Sign-And-Trade Would Send Kyle Lowry To Sixers For Tyrese Maxey, Shake Milton & George Hill

Kyle Lowry making plays for the Raptors
Gettyimages | Mitchell Leff
Basketball
JB Baruelo

In the past months, rumors have been swirling nonstop around veteran point guard Kyle Lowry and his future with the Toronto Raptors. The Raptors may have chosen to keep Lowry at the 2021 trade deadline but with the team currently expected to undergo a rebuilding process, most people believe that his departure from Toronto is inevitable. Lowry is set to become an unrestricted free agent after the 2020-21 NBA season.

Though he hasn't ruled out the possibility of re-signing with the Raptors, multiple signs are pointing out that Lowry would be joining a legitimate title contender in the 2021 free agency.

Kyle Lowry Represents Hometown Philadelphia In NBA

Kyle Lowry's reaction after a successful play
Gettyimages | Douglas P. DeFelice

According to Greg Swartz of Bleacher Report, one of the top favorite free agency destinations for Lowry this summer is his hometown team, the Philadelphia 76ers. Though they failed to acquire him before the 2021 trade deadline, the Sixers are still expected to resume their pursuit of Lowry when he becomes an unrestricted free agent, especially if they fail to fully dominate the Eastern Conference and capture the Larry O'Brien Trophy in the 2020-21 NBA season.

However, with the team currently buried deep in the luxury tax hell, the Sixers couldn't sign Lowry outright in the 2021 free agency.

Proposed Sign-And-Trade Scenario With Raptors

Tyrese Maxey and Shake Milton trying to get the ball from Mitchell Robinson
Gettyimages | Elsa

To bring Lowry home this summer, the Sixers would be needing to engage in a sign-and-trade deal with the Raptors. With his desire to represent his hometown team in the NBA, convincing Lowry to a sign-and-trade deal to the Sixers won't be difficult. However, the Sixers would still be required to give up some valuable assets to acquire Lowry from the Raptors.

In the proposed sign-and-trade scenario by Swartz, the Sixers would be sending a package that includes Tyrese Maxey, Shake Milton, and George Hill to the Raptors in exchange for Lowry.

Kyle Lowry And Sixers Join Forces To Win 2022 NBA Title

The proposed sign-and-trade deal would be beneficial for both Lowry and the Sixers. Instead of wasting his remaining years in the league in Toronto, Lowry would be given the opportunity to spend it realistically competing for the NBA championship titles alongside Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons, and Tobias Harris in the City of Brotherly Love.

Lowry would be a great addition to the Sixers, giving them a traditional point guard and a solid two-way contributor. Lowry would help the Sixers in terms of scoring, rebounding, playmaking, defending the perimeter, and floor-spacing. This season, he averaged 17.2 points, 5.4 rebounds, 7.3 assists, and 1.0 steal while shooting 43.6 percent from the field and 39.6 percent from beyond the arc, per ESPN.

Raptors Get Farewell Gift From Kyle Lowry

The departure of Lowry would definitely break the hearts of lots of Raptors fans, but they would also leave the trade as winners. Instead of losing Lowry as an unrestricted free agent without getting anything in return, they would be turning him into two young and promising talents in Maxey and Milton and a veteran mentor in Hill.

"The Raptors don't come up empty-handed here, either," Swartz wrote. "Maxey, 20, looked dynamic at times as a rookie scorer, Milton, 24, averaged 13.0 points and 3.1 assists while Hill brings some veteran guidance to the Raptors backcourt."

