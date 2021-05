Over on his own IG page, Kelly shared a few details about his outfit. He revealed where he got the butterfly that he was rocking in lieu of a boutonniere or pocket square, and he took credit for adding the pink string accent on his left shoulder. He even mentioned his hefty metallic accessory.

"I took the butterfly out of a flower pot and the pink stitching is literally my shoe lace. the award is for best alternative rock album. this is so sick," he wrote.

According to People, celebrity manicurist Brittney Boyce designed Kelly's long nail art, which was meant to be "the main focus of his look." The claw-like pieces adorned with tiny chains and spikes took six hours to create.