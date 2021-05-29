Trending Stories
Wizards Could Trade Rui Hachimura & Deni Avdija For Christian Wood, 'Bleacher Report' Suggests

Christian Wood telling crowd to keep quiet
Gettyimages | Christian Petersen
Basketball
JB Baruelo

In the 2020 free agency, Christian Wood agreed to a sign-and-trade deal that sent him to the Houston Rockets with the hope that teaming up with Russell Westbrook and James Harden would give him a realistic chance of reaching the NBA Finals and winning the NBA championship title in the 2020-21 NBA season. Unfortunately, just when his journey as a Rocket was about to start, Westbrook and Harden decided that it would best of their interest to leave Space City.

With Harden and Westbrook gone, Wood is now considered the centerpiece of the next-title contending team that the Rockets are trying to build in Houston. However, there's some growing belief around the league that Wood may not be interested in being part of a rebuilding team.

Christian Wood Reunites With Russell Westbrook In Washington

Christian Wood taking a shot from the perimeter
Gettyimages | Carmen Mandato

If Wood ends up following in the footsteps of Westbrook and Harden this summer, the Rockets would be once again left with no choice but to listen to offers for him on the trade market. According to Greg Swartz of Bleacher Report, one of the potential suitors of Wood in the 2021 offseason is Westbrook's current team, the Washington Wizards.

The Wizards may be highly expected to suffer a first-round exit from the hands of the Philadelphia 76ers but instead of taking a different route, most people believe that they would try to build a more competitive roster around Westbrook and Bradley Beal this summer.

Potential Trade Package To Acquire Christian Wood

Rui Hachimura and Deni Avdija battling for the rebound against Kevin Durant
Gettyimages | Sarah Stier

Wood may not be on the same level as Joel Embiid, Nikola Jokic, and Anthony Davis, but pairing him with Westbrook and Beal in Washington would in no doubt make the Wizards a legitimate threat in the Eastern Conference in the 2021-22 NBA season. However, to acquire Wood from the Rockets, the Wizards should be willing to part ways with some of their young and promising players.

To convince the Rockets to trade Wood to Washington, Swartz suggested that the Wizards could send a package that includes Rui Hachimura and Deni Avdija to Houston.

Wizards Get Third Star In Christian Wood

Wood would be an incredible addition to the Wizards. His potential arrival in Washington is expected to bring a significant improvement with their performance on both ends of the floor. He would give them a very reliable scoring option under the basket, a monster rebounder, shot-blocker, and floor-spacer. This season, the 25-year-old center is averaging 21.0 points, 9.6 rebounds, and 1.2 blocks while shooting 51.4 percent from the field and 37.4 percent from beyond the arc, per ESPN.

Sharing the floor with a three-point shooting big man like Wood would be beneficial for Westbrook and Beal as it would make it easier for them to penetrate the basket or kick the ball out when they are trapped by the opposing team's defense.

Rui Hachimura & Deni Avdija Join Rockets' Post-Harden Era Core

Trading Wood for Hachimura and Avdija in the 2021 offseason isn't a bad idea at all for the Rockets, especially if their current starting center expresses his desire to leave. By sending him to Washington, they would be immediately replacing him with two young and promising big men who could both be essential parts of their post-Harden era core, together with Kevin Porter Jr., Jae'Sean Tate, and Kenyon Martin Jr.

Hachimura and Avdija may still have plenty to work on their games, but being traded to a team that could give them more playing time and significant roles on the offensive end of the floor would help them unleash their hidden potentials.

