Wizards Could Trade Rui Hachimura & Deni Avdija For Christian Wood, 'Bleacher Report' Suggests

In the 2020 free agency, Christian Wood agreed to a sign-and-trade deal that sent him to the Houston Rockets with the hope that teaming up with Russell Westbrook and James Harden would give him a realistic chance of reaching the NBA Finals and winning the NBA championship title in the 2020-21 NBA season. Unfortunately, just when his journey as a Rocket was about to start, Westbrook and Harden decided that it would best of their interest to leave Space City.

With Harden and Westbrook gone, Wood is now considered the centerpiece of the next-title contending team that the Rockets are trying to build in Houston. However, there's some growing belief around the league that Wood may not be interested in being part of a rebuilding team.