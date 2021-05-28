Trending Stories
Mariah Carey smiling
Gettyimages | D Dipasupil
Friends
Rebecca Cukier

Mariah Carey has just gotten personal approval from Jennifer Aniston after attempting the 52-year-old actress' famous '90s "Rachel cut." The 51-year-old superstar singer, seemingly hopping aboard the Friends trend as the NBC sitcom's May 27-aired reunion goes viral, today updated her Instagram with a photo shouting out Aniston's Rachel Green character, and she went straight for the hair. On Friday, Mariah updated for her 10 million Instagram followers with a "sad attempt" at the choppy layered do. See what Aniston was impressed by below.

'Sad Attempt' At Rachel Hair

Rachel on set of Friends
Gettyimages | Getty Images

Scroll for the photo. Aniston, alongside her former sitcom co-stars, is currently front-page news for the HBO Max reunion, one reportedly earning each cast member $2.5 million for just one hour of their time. Mariah, known to charge a pretty penny for hers, went down the throwback route, posting an old stage photo back when pouffy hair was in.

The shot showed the singer at a mic and in a simple monochrome dress as she rocked a slight fringe and curled, shoulder-length hair.

See The Photo Below!

Mariah Carey in a dress
Gettyimages | Dia Dipasupil

Taking to her caption, the mom of two wrote: "#FBF A sad attempt at the Rachel hairdo #friends." Aniston now tops comments, receiving over 1,400 likes for sending Carey the thumbs-up. The Aveeno face wrote: "LOVE IT" with a fire emoji, and she wasn't the only celebrity responding. Actress Kerry Washington told Mariah that she "nailed it!!!" Scroll for more photos after the snap.

The reunion, which has brought in a massive overall celebrity response, has even brought Big Bang Theory actress Kaley Cuoco crying in her nightie, saying she couldn't watch.

Jennifer Aniston Hated The Cut

Giphy

While later seasons saw Rachel Green go waist-length and poker-straight with her hair, the character remains best-known for the ultra-layered "Rachel" cut seen in very early seasons. The 1994-commenced sitcom, which ran for ten years, eventually brought Aniston admitting that she did not care for the hairstyle.

"The Rachel." “How do I say this?” she revealed. “I think it was the ugliest haircut I’ve ever seen.” 

Aniston's hair was also, in part, replicated on co-star Courteney Cox's Monica Geller character. Scroll for more photos after the reunion teaser, one clocking over 28 million views on Aniston's Instagram.

 

'Frizzy Mop'

JenniferAniston/Instagram

The above quote isn't the only one from Jen as she looks back on a hairstyle that not only defined a generation, it's now solidly back in vogue. “I got that haircut and was like, ‘Wow this is amazing,’ and then I was totally left with this frizzy mop on my head, because I had no idea how to do what he did," she's revealed.

The reunion brought together cast members Courteney, plus Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, Matt Le Blanc, David Schwimmer, and Matthew Perry.

