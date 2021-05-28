Mariah Carey has just gotten personal approval from Jennifer Aniston after attempting the 52-year-old actress' famous '90s "Rachel cut." The 51-year-old superstar singer, seemingly hopping aboard the Friends trend as the NBC sitcom's May 27-aired reunion goes viral, today updated her Instagram with a photo shouting out Aniston's Rachel Green character, and she went straight for the hair. On Friday, Mariah updated for her 10 million Instagram followers with a "sad attempt" at the choppy layered do. See what Aniston was impressed by below.