Ayesha Curry Swim-Ready With Lunch After Massive Weight Loss

Ayesha Curry close up
AyeshaCurry/Instagram
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Ayesha Curry is hanging around her pool in bikini bottoms as she chows down on a massive salad lunch and celebrates her marriage. The 31-year-old cookbook queen and wife to NBA player Steph Curry is fresh from celebrating ten years of marriage to the Golden State Warriors player, with photos on Ayesha's Instagram this week coming steady. Following a headline-making poolside and margaritas post with 32-year-old Steph, Ayesha dropped a fresh update today, and it was celebrating everything from food to "stretch marks." Check it out below.

Lots To Look At 

Ayesha Curry and Steph selfie
AyeshaCurry/Instagram

Scroll for the photos. Ayesha has made pandemic headlines for revealing she's dropped 35 pounds in quarantine. The Family Food Fight host, who cooks up gourmet meals from scratch for herself, Steph, and the couple's three kids, was showing another of her culinary successes, this time a super-healthy summer salad fashioned into a wrap.

One photo showed Canadian-born Ayesha chowing down on her lunch, but the photo-heavy update also included her padding around the pool in a white tank top and bikini bottoms, with Steph on a laptop in the background.

See The Lunch Below!

Taking in the couple's luxurious mansion, complete with green lawns and manicured greenery, the camera caught Ayesha showing off her super-toned body. A selfie with a shirtless Steph and Ayesha smiling as she lifted up her shades also delighted fans, with Ayesha's 7.3 million followers getting told:

"Sunshine, sunscreen, stretch marks and Stephen."

A giant PDA smooch was also shared as the mom of three celebrated summer life. "Great," one fan replied, with another saying Ayesha was the "only NBA player wife with natural beauty."

Scroll For All The Photos!

Ayesha Curry eating lunch
AyeshaCurry/Instagram

Ayesha is now snagged by FitBit App on account of her weight loss, joining stars including reality star Savannah Chrisley and singer Jessie James Decker in fronting either fitness or weight-loss brands. Swipe below for the full gallery - scroll for more photos.

Ayesha last year opened up on her weight loss, revealing:

"Fitness wasn't really a part of my lifestyle and I'd say the past year and a half post having all of my kids, it's really become a staple for me and it helps me have mental clarity." More photos below.

Fitness Part Of Her Life

Ayesha added: "I feel like I'm in the best shape of my life. I feel happier when I work out. So I do try to work out at least five days a week."

Ayesha even made headlines recently for fitting back into her engagement dress, one she wore over a decade ago before marrying basketball's biggest deal. Ayesha did, however, admit to one love never dying out: "I love a good smoked salmon scramble. It's something that I put in my first cookbook 'The Seasoned Life' and I still eat it to this day," she said.

