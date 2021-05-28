Ayesha Curry Swim-Ready With Lunch After Massive Weight Loss

Ayesha Curry is hanging around her pool in bikini bottoms as she chows down on a massive salad lunch and celebrates her marriage. The 31-year-old cookbook queen and wife to NBA player Steph Curry is fresh from celebrating ten years of marriage to the Golden State Warriors player, with photos on Ayesha's Instagram this week coming steady. Following a headline-making poolside and margaritas post with 32-year-old Steph, Ayesha dropped a fresh update today, and it was celebrating everything from food to "stretch marks." Check it out below.