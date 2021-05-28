Dove Cameron Remembers Cameron Boyce In T-Shirt He 'Slept In'

Dove Cameron is today remembering what would have been actor Cameron Boyce's 22nd birthday. The 25-year-old actress and singer, who co-starred with Boyce in The Descendants, dedicated her Friday Instagram share to the former Disney star's tragic 2019 loss, posting an emotional tribute for her 42.6 million followers and even wearing a t-shirt she wished still smelled like Boyce. Cameron passed away in summer 2019 aged 20 and from his epilepsy condition: a "sudden expected death in epilepsy," the coroner ruled. See Dove's post below.