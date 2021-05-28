Trending Stories
Celebrities

Kaley Cuoco Rocks Tight Leggings To The 'Best Store' She Knows

US Politics

Michael Cohen Says Trump Probe Indictments Are Coming Within 60 Days

Celebrities

Bella Thorne All 'Peaches' In Chanel Bikini On A Yacht

Dove Cameron

Dove Cameron Remembers Cameron Boyce In T-Shirt He 'Slept In'

Nastia Liukin

Gymnast Nastia Liukin Challenges Barbie In Polka-Dot Minidress

Movies

'The Conjuring 2': Watching It Can Haunt Your House Or Even Kill You

Dove Cameron Remembers Cameron Boyce In T-Shirt He 'Slept In'

Dove Cameron and Boyce Cameron close up
Instagram
Dove Cameron
Rebecca Cukier

Dove Cameron is today remembering what would have been actor Cameron Boyce's 22nd birthday. The 25-year-old actress and singer, who co-starred with Boyce in The Descendants, dedicated her Friday Instagram share to the former Disney star's tragic 2019 loss, posting an emotional tribute for her 42.6 million followers and even wearing a t-shirt she wished still smelled like Boyce. Cameron passed away in summer 2019 aged 20 and from his epilepsy condition: a "sudden expected death in epilepsy," the coroner ruled. See Dove's post below.

Wishing It Still Smelled Like Him

Dove Cameron and Boyce hugging
Instagram

Scroll for the post. Dove, who has been making headlines for her upcoming role in Powerpuff Girls, today took it back to The Descendants franchise she's so known for. The blonde opened with a video of herself and Cameron, swiftly moving onto photos of them play-wrestling on a couch.

Happy times in further images turned sadder as Dove shared a simple selfie with her head cut off and while wearing an ordinary blue t-shirt.

"You should be 22 today. i am wearing your old shirt , the one i think you slept in mostly," Dove opened.

See The Touching Photo Below

Mourning her co-star, Dove continued: "I wish it still smelled like you. i hope it still holds your dna, some piece of you. i close my eyes when i imagine the same place that covered your collar bones and heart now cover mine."

Dove had called Boyce's death one leaving behind a "colossal wake" in 2019 as she spoke of the "profound chasm that can never be filled."

Dove then revealed that she was penning the tribute from a hot car in the valley, mentioning the "smell" of L.A. and the traffic and sunshine around her.

'We Still Have Years'

Going whimsical, but sticking to the point, the Flawless Beauty faced added: "Times like these, mundane even, i’m 17 again and you are 14 and we have just met. we will pass each other on our way to our respective sets in the morning, each morning, and we’ll share a mischievous twinkle about everything that lies ahead of us. i still have years to love you more than i would then, we still have years."

Scroll for more photos, swipe for the tee.

Fan Hearts Break

Saying that Boyce still makes her laugh "like no-one else," Dove added she'd "never been so sure that i can still feel the warmth of your cheek on mine, on my laughing lips as i fall over you, casual and clumsy tuesday morning, you are my family, we are kids like this."

Over 400,000 likes were left in under an hour as fan comments also poured in. "He’s always looking out for you. i promise," one wrote. Dove has also gotten a tattoo to commemorate Boyce.

Latest Headlines

Ariel Winter Sparks Major Reaction In Rocking Chair Jeans

May 28, 2021

Gymnast Nastia Liukin Challenges Barbie In Polka-Dot Minidress

May 28, 2021

Poll Shows 73 Percent Of Republicans Blame 'Left-Wing Protesters' For Capitol Riot

May 28, 2021

President Biden 'Remains Committed' To Investigating Capitol Riots, White House Says

May 28, 2021

'General Hospital' Spoilers: Peter May Be On Borrowed Time

May 28, 2021

Joe Biden Was Vice President To Protect Barack Obama’s ‘Racist Flank,’ Commentator Says

May 28, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.