Gymnast Nastia Liukin Challenges Barbie In Polka-Dot Minidress

Olympic gymnast Nastia Liukin is getting witty and shouting out "Not Your Barbie Girl" by Ava Max as she looks like one and stuns her 1 million Instagram followers. The 31-year-old five-time Olympic medalist and big-time fashionista had her best dress on for her Friday share, posting gorgeous bronzed snaps amid a scenic pink wall backdrop and very much throwing out her sense of humor. Nastia, who had "Come on Barbie, let's go party" coming in as comments, was clearly going tongue-in-cheek. Check it out below.