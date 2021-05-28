Gymnast Nastia Liukin Challenges Barbie In Polka-Dot Minidress

Trending Stories
Nastia Liukin close up
NastiaLiukin/Instagram
Nastia Liukin
Rebecca Cukier

Olympic gymnast Nastia Liukin is getting witty and shouting out "Not Your Barbie Girl" by Ava Max as she looks like one and stuns her 1 million Instagram followers. The 31-year-old five-time Olympic medalist and big-time fashionista had her best dress on for her Friday share, posting gorgeous bronzed snaps amid a scenic pink wall backdrop and very much throwing out her sense of humor. Nastia, who had "Come on Barbie, let's go party" coming in as comments, was clearly going tongue-in-cheek. Check it out below.

Not Her First Pink Look

Nastia Liukin in cowgirl look
NastiaLiukin/Instagram

Scroll for the photos. Nastia made 2021 headlines with the above one as she geared up for the 12th annual Nastia Cup - the Russian-born star retired aged just 22 back in 2012, but her gymnast legacy lives on via the cup.

The photos, shot outdoors and amid crested white doorways and sconces, showed the Pottery Barn partner all legs as she rocked a super-cute and frilly-accent polka-dot dress in pink and white. The strapless mini came paired with high heels and the star showing off her blonde hair.

See The Barbie Shots Below

Nastia, who struck glamorous and fun poses as she showcased the look, took to her caption, writing: "Currently playing: not your barbie girl, by ava max." 

Liukin is so in love with the color pink, she this year confessed she's part of a Facebook group called "50 Shades of Pink." The girly hue, all over Nastia's Instagram, was also donned earlier this month as she shared a swimsuit selfie and wrote: "Bad tan lines, but good vibes." Swipe below for the gallery - scroll for more photos.

Scroll For More Photos

Nastia Liukin outdoor stretch
NastiaLiukin/Instagram

Nastia, who has been busy launching a new skincare product to add onto her $55 Celery Green Cream, retailed with Volition, has also been looking back on her career. Namely, the routine of being a gymnast. Sharing a workout shot recently, the Moscow native told fans:

"While driving down the exact same road I did for almost 20 years to @wogagymnastics (my set for today’s shoot) this am, I looked at the clock and it was 8:01... panicked thinking I was late to 8am practice." More photos below.

False Alarm!

Liukin, who smiled in the photo as she rocked a matching spandex gym set, added:  "Turns out my call time was 8:30am and I don’t have practice. how many more years will it take to not feel this way anymore 🥴😂."
 

Active on YouTube, Nastia has shared her days, including returning to training ones, with the video showing a 6.30 a.m. start. Nastia was shaded as fans alleged that her black coffee was the only fuel she was taking in, something the gymnast clapped back over.

