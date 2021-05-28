Poll Shows 73 Percent Of Republicans Blame 'Left-Wing Protesters' For Capitol Riot

On January 6 this year, a violent group of former President Donald Trump's supporters stormed the United States Capitol and vandalized the building in an effort to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

The riot exploded hours after Trump's rally in Washington, D.C., at which he repeated the false claim that Democrat Joe Biden won the election thanks to widespread voting fraud.

The riot left several people dead and more than 140 injured. Nonetheless, the vast majority of Republicans believe "left-wing protesters" are to blame for the violence, according to a new Yahoo News/YouGov poll.