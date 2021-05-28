President Biden 'Remains Committed' To Investigating Capitol Riots, White House Says

The legislation to establish an independent commission that would investigate the January 6 riots at the United States Capitol passed the House of Representatives last week, but failed today to advance in the evenly-split Senate.

All Republicans voted against the bill, except Senators Mitt Romney of Utah, Ben Sasse of Nebraska, Bill Cassidy of Louisiana, Susan Collins of Maine, Rob Portman of Ohio and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska.

Nonetheless, President Joe Biden "remains committed" to investigating the January 6 riots, according to the White House.