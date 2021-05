General Hospital spoilers for the week of May 31 tease that viewers will want to be sure to tune in for every moment. Fans already know Peter ends up falling down a stairwell, and it looks as if there are plenty of suspects regarding who seemingly shoves him.

Peter's typically had plenty of enemies at any given time. However, at the moment, the list is longer than ever. He knows where he stands with some people, but he may be surprised by who eventually comes after him.