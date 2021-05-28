Trending Stories
Celebrities

Kaley Cuoco Rocks Tight Leggings To The 'Best Store' She Knows

Celebrities

Bella Thorne All 'Peaches' In Chanel Bikini On A Yacht

Celebrities

Britney Spears Goes Full 'Catwoman' In Black Leather Bodysuit

US Politics

Donald Trump Rips Paul Ryan In Scathing Statement 

Movies

'The Conjuring 2': Watching It Can Haunt Your House Or Even Kill You

Celebrities

Cheryl Burke Recalls 'Huge Fan' Donald Trump Barging Into Her Dressing Room

Britney Spears Goes Full 'Catwoman' In Black Leather Bodysuit

Britney Spears with pink hair
BritneySpears/Instagram
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Britney Spears is big-time channeling Catwoman and delivering her look in the closest thing she can get to the comic book superhero's outfit. The 39-year-old pop princess racked up likes in no time as she posted for her 29.9 million Instagram followers today, dropping it low and showing off her May-debuted pink hair while in skin-tight leather. Harnessing the edgy catsuit rocked by the likes of Halle Berry and Anne Hathaway, Britney delivered her own spin on the 2004 Catwoman movie. Check it out below.

Catwoman In The House!

Britney Spears in knotted tee
BritneySpears/Instagram

Scroll for the photo. If you missed May, it's been bodysuits galore from the "Toxic" singer. She debuted her pink hair in a leopard-print one and came back for round two in a metallic green version, with today seeing the Grammy winner go jet black for a super-edgy finish.

Shot indoors by a plain white wall, Britney struck mid-dancing poses, showing off her famous figure in a long-sleeved and zipped-up black leather bodysuit, one the star paired with dagger stilettos as she went both fun and fierce.

See The Photos Below!

Britney Spears in catsuit
BritneySpears/Instagram

Catwoman, first assumed by actress Julie Newmar in the 1960s, seemingly has its 2021 spin via Spears, who is also fresh from asking fans what she should do for Halloween this year. Taking to her caption, Britney wrote: "Catwoman in da house!!!!"

"Legend," a fan quickly replied, with another writing: "QUEEEEEN." Britney has been on somewhat of a posting spree this week, honoring Princess Diana in one Instagram share, also making headlines for addressing being a young mother. Swipe below for the full gallery - scroll for more photos.

Scroll For Her Pool Throwback!

Earlier this week, Britney opened up on her past and one aspect of her life that continues to garner scrutiny. Spears was in her early twenties when she welcomed now 14 and 15-year-old sons Jayden and Sean. Her photo, a shot showing her in a bikini and with her young boys at a crowded pool, came captioned:

"I had my babies very young … at all the pools we went to on tours, all the babies flocked to me because I always brought the the most toys 🧸🪁🪀 … I really am a baby mamma 😜😜😜 !!!!"

More photos below.

Halloween Thoughts?

May has also seen Britney gear up for Halloween, despite the annual calendar date being months away. Posting unzipping her green catsuit, the star told fans:

"I missed Halloween last year 🎃👻😱 …. Any ideas on who I should be this year ???? Dear Lord I’m rooting for all of you nice folks this year as well … F-ck off COVID 🖕🏼🖕🏼🖕🏼 here’s to a great rest of 2021 !!!!!"

Britney has received her COVID vaccine, making headlines for saying she "felt nothing."

Latest Headlines

Gwen Stefani Interview Has Twitter Convinced She's A Republican

May 28, 2021

Nancy Pelosi Says Republican 'Cowardice' Makes U.S. 'Less Safe'

May 28, 2021

Michael Cohen Says Trump Probe Indictments Are Coming Within 60 Days

May 28, 2021

Ted Cruz Warns That Vaccine Passports Could Cause 'Government Overreach'

May 28, 2021

Biden Administration Is 'Taking A Very Close Look' At Vaccine Passports, DHS Secretary Says

May 28, 2021

Friday's 'General Hospital' Spoilers: Jason Intervenes And Finn's Worried For Chase

May 28, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.