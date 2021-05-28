Britney Spears Goes Full 'Catwoman' In Black Leather Bodysuit

Britney Spears is big-time channeling Catwoman and delivering her look in the closest thing she can get to the comic book superhero's outfit. The 39-year-old pop princess racked up likes in no time as she posted for her 29.9 million Instagram followers today, dropping it low and showing off her May-debuted pink hair while in skin-tight leather. Harnessing the edgy catsuit rocked by the likes of Halle Berry and Anne Hathaway, Britney delivered her own spin on the 2004 Catwoman movie. Check it out below.