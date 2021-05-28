Britney Spears Goes Full 'Catwoman' In Black Leather Bodysuit

Scroll for the photo. If you missed May, it's been bodysuits galore from the "Toxic" singer. She debuted her pink hair in a leopard-print one and came back for round two in a metallic green version, with today seeing the Grammy winner go jet black for a super-edgy finish.

Shot indoors by a plain white wall, Britney struck mid-dancing poses, showing off her famous figure in a long-sleeved and zipped-up black leather bodysuit, one the star paired with dagger stilettos as she went both fun and fierce.