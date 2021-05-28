Nancy Pelosi Says Republican 'Cowardice' Makes U.S. 'Less Safe'

In a scathing statement released Friday, Democratic Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi ripped into Republican Party lawmakers.

Pelosi slammed Republicans for refusing to support the creation of an independent commission that would investigate the January 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol.

The riots took place after then-President Donald Trump's rally in Washington, D.C., at which he apparently instructed his supporters to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

Hours later, a violent mob of protesters vandalized and stormed the U.S. Capitol building.